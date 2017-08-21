Report: Dante Fowler charged with three misdemeanors for alleged attack

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been charged with three misdemeanors for allegedly attacking a man in a parking lot last month.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Fowler has been charged with first degree misdemeanor battery, criminal mischief and petty theft. He could face up to a year in jail if convicted of all three charges.

Fowler is accused of getting into a physical altercation with a man who criticized his driving at an apartment complex. After the former No. 3 overall pick hit the man and knocked his glasses off, he allegedly grabbed a grocery bag full of liquor that the victim had just purchased and threw it into a nearby pond.

Fowler has since apologized for the incident, though it was not the first time he has gotten himself into trouble off the field. In February 2016, a video that surfaced showed Fowler refereeing a brawl between two women. He later apologized for his role in the fight. Less than a month after that, Fowler was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer/EMT and resisting arrest. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial intervention program.