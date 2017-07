D’Onta Foreman arrested for marijuana possession, carrying gun

Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman is not heading into his first NFL training camp on a great note.

According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Foreman was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Foreman, a former Longhorn, was booked by the University of Texas police department.