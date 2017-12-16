Lions’ Darius Slay, Bears’ Chris Prosinski evaluated for concussion

The first quarter of Saturday’s Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game saw two defensive backs get checked for concussions.

Detroit Lions playmaking cornerback Darius Slay went into the medical tent after a hit to his head on a tackle. He was eventually taken into the locker room to be checked for a concussion.

Additionally, Bears safety Chris Prosinski was placed in concussion protocol after a hit to his head while tackling Eric Ebron.

Prosinski was credited with two tackles in the game before departing, while Slay was credited with one.