Saturday, December 16, 2017

Lions’ Darius Slay, Bears’ Chris Prosinski evaluated for concussion

December 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

Darius Slay

The first quarter of Saturday’s Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game saw two defensive backs get checked for concussions.

Detroit Lions playmaking cornerback Darius Slay went into the medical tent after a hit to his head on a tackle. He was eventually taken into the locker room to be checked for a concussion.

Additionally, Bears safety Chris Prosinski was placed in concussion protocol after a hit to his head while tackling Eric Ebron.

Prosinski was credited with two tackles in the game before departing, while Slay was credited with one.

