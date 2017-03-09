Darrelle Revis was more than 20 pounds overweight in 2017

Darrelle Revis had his worst season as a pro in 2017, and it seems like a lack of preparation and effort had a lot to do with his shortcomings. For evidence of that, look no further than his own agent’s admission that the four time All-Pro was significantly overweight.

As Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News notes, NFL.com’s Gil Brandt tweeted last week that he was told by Revis’ new agent, Zach Hiller, that Revis has lost 17 pounds since the end of the season. That was supposed to sound like a good thing, but here’s what the tweet said:

“Zach Hiller, new agent for Darrelle Revis, told me Revis has lost 17 lbs since end of last season, down to 200,” Brandt wrote. “That was part of issue.”

What Hiller was hoping for is that teams would applaud Revis for his dedication to working out even after the season ended. However, he probably should have left out that Revis is now down to 200 pounds. Why? Because the 31-year-old’s playing weight is 198 pounds, meaning he was nearly 20 pounds overweight during the 2017 season.

Revis was burned on numerous occasions last season (video here), and there was speculation that he was fighting through injuries. While that may have been true, you have to wonder how out of shape Revis was from Day 1. Remember, he fired his former agent after a report surfaced claiming he did not train hard during the offseason. If Revis was up to 217 pounds, all 5-foot-11 of him, that tells you everything you need to know.