Darrelle Revis 911 call describes two people ‘knocked out’ (Audio)

The audio of the 911 call from an alleged brawl that Darrelle Revis was involved in over the weekend has been released, and the police dispatcher paints a disturbing picture.

According to the caller, two males were found “knocked out” at an intersection. The dispatcher notes that it is unclear if the victims had been in a fight. A later call indicated the two people had regained consciousness. You can listen to the audio below:

Revis’ role in the incident remains unclear, though police believe he took a cell phone out of the hands of a man he saw outside a bar, tried to delete a video on it, threw the phone into the street, and then took part in a fight. The New York Jets cornerback has been charged with four felonies, one of which includes aggravated assault. You can read more details here.

A warrant has been issued for Revis’ arrest, and he is expected to turn himself in either Friday or Saturday.