Darrelle Revis hires attorney who helped Joey Porter, James Harrison

Darrelle Revis has made a change to his legal team, and it’s one that could greatly help his case.

Blaine Jones said on Friday that he is stepping aside as Revis’ attorney, a day after he defended Revis, who was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor related to a street fight on Sunday morning.

WTAE’s Beau Berman says Revis’ new attorney is Robert Del Greco.

What’s notable about Del Greco is that he has a history of helping NFL players see their charges reduced or even dropped in Pittsburgh.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano pointed out that Del Greco got the domestic violence charge James Harrison was facing dropped in 2008. And earlier this year, Del Greco was helpful in getting the most serious charges Steelers coach Joey Porter was facing for an incident with a police officer dropped.

Revis turned himself into police on Friday, a day after he was charged with the crimes. He is said to be seeking the public release of the video from the fight, which Jones believes will help the DB’s case.

There has been speculation that this legal issue could lead to the end of Revis’ legal career.