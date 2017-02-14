Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall both likely to be cut by Jets?

The New York Jets may have no choice but to consider a rebuilding season in 2017, and that means some of the biggest names on the roster could be on their way out of town. Will Brandon Marshall and Darrelle Revis be among them?

Darryl Slater of NJ.com ranked the 11 Jets players who are most likely to be released this offseason, and both Revis and Marshall made the list. Slater believes Marshall has a 60 percent chance of being cut while Revis is even more likely to get the axe at 75 percent.

Marshall is scheduled to make $7.5 million next season, and none of that is dead money. That means the Jets would save every penny of it if they cut the 32-year-old receiver. Revis has a much larger contract with $6 million in dead money attached to it, but New York would still save $9.3 million against the salary cap by moving on from him.

Of the two veterans, Marshall seems like a better bet to bounce back and produce in 2017. While he had an uninspiring season this year with just 59 catches for 788 yards, Marshall caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns just two seasons ago. His lack of production in 2016 had more to do with horrendous quarterback play than anything.

Revis, on the other hand, was downright awful this year. The most disturbing thing for the Jets may have been that the 31-year-old didn’t even look like he cared, which was evident with pathetic plays like this. Moving Revis to safety and asking him to take a pay cut could be options, but he almost seemed like he was challenging the team to release him a little while back.

Between Revis’ lack of effort and some of the issues Marshall had with teammates, you could argue that the Jets would be better off moving on from both this offseason.