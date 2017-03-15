Darrelle Revis has charges dismissed in alleged brawl

Darrelle Revis appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing related to a brawl he was allegedly involved in last month, and a judge dismissed all of the charges against the free agent cornerback.

Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that a judge dismissed all of the charges after hearing testimony from Revis’ childhood friend, Rashawn Bolton, who claimed he punched two men who charged after Revis.

Darrelle Revis' childhood friend appears before judge, w attorney, and says he pulled accusers off Revis and punched them after they charged — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Revis' friend tells DA: "If you was my friend and you said you was getting jumped, I'd help you." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Bolton also said his voice was the one that was heard on an 11-second video that featured a man bragging about knocking two other men unconscious.

Revis was facing four felonies — one of which was aggravated assault — and one misdemeanor. His attorney claimed from the start that he was innocent and that the fight started when the 31-year-old was attacked. A 911 call that was placed following the incident (listen to it here) painted a disturbing scene.

Now that his legal trouble has been sorted out, Revis will likely test the free agent market and see if any team is willing to pay him enough to make playing in 2017 worthwhile. The seven-time Pro Bowler will make $6 million from the New York Jets next season whether he plays or not.