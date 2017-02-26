Darrelle Revis hints he is open to taking significant pay cut

The only way the New York Jets will keep Darrelle Revis on their roster next season is if the veteran defensive back agrees to restructure his contract, and it sounds like Revis is open to it.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Revis recently hinted that he is willing to take less money while chatting with fans on social media.

Interacting with fans on Instagram, Revis all but confirmed he’s willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Jets, saying he doesn’t deserve to be one of the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks. That’s stating the obvious, but it still amounted to a noteworthy comment, considering his career-long obsession with the bottom line.

Cimini notes that the 10th-highest cornerback salary for 2017 at the moment is $8.5 million, and Revis is on the books for $15 million next season. If he admits he no longer deserves to be paid like a top-10 corner, that means Revis might be willing to cut his salary in half. He has $6 million remaining on his deal, so that could be the target number for the Jets.

Of course, there are suddenly far more factors to consider in addition to Revis’ rapidly declining skills. Revis is facing several charges stemming from a recent brawl in Pittsburgh, though the Jets reportedly believe he did not throw a punch. Still, the 911 call from the incident (listen to it here) painted a very disturbing picture.

There has been talk of Revis taking less money and shifting to safety, but it will be interesting to see if the Jets would rather just move on from him at this point.