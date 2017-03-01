Darrelle Revis recently hired new agent, which could mean he will keep playing

The New York Jets announced this week that they will be releasing Darrelle Revis when the new league year begins, and there has been some speculation that the veteran cornerback might call it a career. However, the fact that Revis recently hired a new agent could say a lot about his future.

Revis fired his long-time agents last year, and he had not hired new representation until recently. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, NFLPA records show that Revis is now represented by Zach Hiller, who is not affiliated with any firm and has no other clients on active NFL rosters.

Hiller has a history with Revis, as the agent is suing Revis’ former agents, Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod, for allegedly not paying him roughly $100,000 he was owed when he worked for the firm. Hiller was an aspiring agent at the time, and Revis has apparently decided to give him a shot at representing a star player.

If you remember, Revis said he believed his ex-agents were responsible for a negative report about the 31-year-old that questioned his work ethic.

Hiller can legally start negotiating with teams on Revis’ behalf beginning March 7. While he is not going to find a team to sign him to a huge multi-year deal, there will likely still be a market for Revis even if he is dealing with some off-field issues.