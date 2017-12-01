Darrelle Revis says he has no ill will towards Jets ahead of Week 13 matchup

As it turns out, salt is not one of the primary exports of Revis Island.

Prior to facing them in Week 13, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis said that he has no ill will towards his former team, the New York Jets.

“We have a long history,” said the seven-time Pro Bowler, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I had an awesome time there. We had our runs, our AFC championships back to back that we missed out on. Great guys, great teammates that I’ve been around there. Most of my legacy was with the Jets, so I don’t think it’s anything [personal]. I’m just on another team.

“This is my fourth ball club throughout my career, and now I’m focused on our team goals and what we’re trying to do as a team and accomplish,” Revis went on. “For me personally, I don’t think there’s any ill will or anything to take a stab at or get back at the Jets for any reason.”

The 32-year-old Revis was drafted by the Jets in 2007 and played with them until 2012, emerging as perhaps the NFL’s marquee shutdown corner. He then returned for a second stint in 2015, but it was characterized by injuries, ineffectiveness, and overall tensions before he was ultimately released by the team last March. He hadn’t played at all in 2017 before the Chiefs abruptly signed him in late November, but it doesn’t sound like revenge will be on Revis’ mind when he returns to MetLife Stadium on Sunday.