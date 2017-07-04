Report: Darrelle Revis preparing for NFL season despite lack of interest

Darrelle Revis has seemingly become a forgotten man with NFL teams set to begin training camp in just a couple of weeks, but the veteran cornerback is not thinking about retirement.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, Revis has been working out in preparation of the NFL season despite an apparent lack of interest from teams.

Darrelle Revis has been training in SoFla in hopes of playing. However, $6M offset language still means he'd likely have to play for free — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) July 4, 2017

The Jets released Revis with $6 million guaranteed on his contract, so the soon-to-be 32-year-old may have to decide if he would rather sit at home and collect that money or sign with a team for close to the veteran minimum just to prove he can still play. The language in Revis’ contract with the Jets stated that the team will receive a credit for any money Revis makes from another team in 2017, meaning they would have to pay him $5 million if he signs elsewhere for the veteran minimum, which is around $1 million.

There have been rumblings that one team makes sense as a potential Revis suitor, but there’s been no indication that said team is interested.