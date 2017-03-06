Darrelle Revis could sit out 2017 season or retire

Darrelle Revis is not going to make nearly as much as the $15 million he was originally scheduled to earn with the New York Jets next season, but he will be taking home a hefty salary in 2017 whether he decides to keep playing football or not. In fact, the seven-time Pro Bowler could be better off not even signing with a team.

Revis is still owed $6 million more in guaranteed money from the Jets. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the contract contains offset language that makes it so Revis cannot earn less than $6 million in 2017, but some or all of that money could come from another team. For example, if Revis signs with a team for $5 million, the Jets would only owe him $1 million. If he signed a deal worth $7 million for next season, New York would be off the hook.

Florio notes that the contract does not contain language stating that Revis must play in 2017 to earn the guaranteed money, so he could choose to take a season off or retire altogether. Either way, he is getting at least $6 million.

It’s unclear what the market for Revis is going to be. Not only is he dealing with some significant legal issues stemming from a brawl in Pittsburgh, but he also played horribly last season and will turn 32 in July. If Revis wants to continue playing, he is likely going to prove that he can still do so at a high level. He can’t do that while sitting at home.

Either way, Revis is in a position of strength. If he doesn’t get any offers he feels are worthwhile, the Jets still have to pay him $6 million. That’s a good spot to be in.