Darrelle Revis turns himself in to authorities

Darrelle Revis did not speak to reporters seeking comment as he turned himself in to authorities on Friday in Pittsburgh.

The New York Jets defensive back went to the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building to turn himself in a day after he was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor related to a fight that took place on Sunday morning in Pittsburgh.

Media members were waiting as he approached:

Darrelle Revis just arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building, turning himself into police. #Jets pic.twitter.com/59ECEMXnEq — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 18, 2017

An arrest warrant was issued for Revis, who is accused of knocking out two men during a fight Sunday morning. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, and the misdemeanor is for making terroristic threats.

The attorney for the Jets DB says his client was attacked by multiple men.