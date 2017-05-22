Darrelle Revis won’t face NFL discipline after assault case

Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis will not face any NFL discipline after all charges were dropped in relation to a March assault case in Pittsburgh, NJ Advanced Media reports.

Revis was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and terroristic threats after a violent confrontation with two men in February. Each of the victims were found unconscious following the exchange, but Revis insisted he was not the one who delivered the knockout blows.

Rashawn Bolton, a long-time friend of Revis, took the stand in court and claimed it was he who threw the punches.

A judge ultimately dropped all charges on March 9, one week after Revis had been released by the Jets, but an NFL investigation into the matter continued.

The fact that Revis will not be punished by the league is good news for him, assuming he still has the desire to play football in 2017. He’s coming off of his worst professional season and any potential suspension would have likely spelled the end to his career.

Outside of the New England Patriots, there has been very little reported interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion, although that may now change.