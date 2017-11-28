Darren McFadden announces retirement from NFL

The Dallas Cowboys decided to release Darren McFadden over the weekend, and the running back is not planning to pursue a playing opportunity with another team.

On Tuesday, McFadden released a statement announcing that he has decided to retire from the NFL.

McFadden, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 draft out of Arkansas, rushed for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns during his 10-year career. He had two 1,000-plus yard seasons — one with the Oakland Raiders in 2010 and another with the Cowboys two seasons ago.