Darren McFadden to see extra carries in Week 17

Jerry Jones was adamant that he wouldn’t rest his star players ahead of the playoffs, but it looks like that might not entirely be the case.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Mark Sanchez and Darren McFadden are both expected to see extra action for the Cowboys on Sunday against the Eagles as they spell Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Along with #Cowboys Mark Sanchez receiving most of the reps, expect same with Darren McFadden. An inexperienced LT adds to resting starters — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2016

Prescott was supportive of the notion of continuing to play despite the Cowboys already clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But it sounds like the team won’t risk his health too much. They also are not going to risk Tony Romo, who is returning from a back injury, and instead will let Mark Sanchez see action.

The move that has real fantasy football implications is Darren McFadden getting more carries at running back. Elliott is 178 yards away from the rookie rushing record, but the Cowboys aren’t going to push him in the finale. McFadden, who has rushed just 17 times for 59 yards this season, will reportedly see most of the workload.