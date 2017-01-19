Report: Davante Adams likely to play Sunday despite ankle injury

Despite being held out of practice with an ankle injury, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to play Sunday.

Sources indicated to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Adams will play Sunday despite a sprained ankle suffered against the Dallas Cowboys.

At this point, the #Packers expect WR Geronimo Allison (leg) and WR Davante Adams (sprained ankle) to be ready for Sunday, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

Adams has been held out of practice and likely won’t work out until Saturday. It remains to be seen how effective he’ll be on a bad ankle, but Green Bay will be relieved to have him on the field with Jordy Nelson unlikely to play.