Davante Adams unlikely to practice until Saturday

The Green Bay Packers are already thin at wide receiver, and could be facing further trouble on Sunday.

Coach Mike McCarthy admitted that receiver Davante Adams, who sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s divisional round battle with the Dallas Cowboys, is unlikely to practice until Saturday.

Not great news from McCarthy on #Packers WR Davante Adams' ankle: "Curious to see him move. I don't think he'll practice until Saturday." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 18, 2017

That would likely cast doubt on Adams’s status for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. He hasn’t been ruled in or out, but even if he does play, it’s an open question as to how healthy he will be.

Any issues with Adams will be further magnified with Jordy Nelson also likely to be sidelined. The Packers may have a makeshift receiving corps to take on Atlanta in the biggest game of the season.