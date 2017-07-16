David Harris says he accepted Patriots’ offer ‘on the spot’

David Harris spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the New York Jets, but he had no problem joining his former team’s biggest rival shortly after he was released. In fact, Harris couldn’t sign the contract fast enough.

Jets fans will likely cringe at what Harris had to say about signing with the New England Patriots while speaking at an event at his former high school over the weekend.

“They reached out to me and I pretty much accepted on the spot that I wanted to play there,” Harris said, via WoodTV.com. “Great organization. They’re the gold standard of the NFL. Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that?”

Harris, 33, was one of the most reliable players on the Jets’ defense and should be a great fit with the Patriots. No coach in football is better at getting the most out of players on the back nine of their careers than Bill Belichick. Harris missed just one game last season and played in all 16 games every year since 2009 prior to that.

Joining the reigning Super Bowl champs at age 33 would be a dream come true for any NFL player who hasn’t won anything significant in his career. Considering how abruptly the Jets discarded him, Harris probably doesn’t feel the need to sugarcoat his decision to play for the dark side.