Tuesday, July 25, 2017

David Irving loses nipple ring during training camp

July 25, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

David Irving lost something during training camp and it wasn’t a battle during a drill.

On Tuesday evening, the Cowboys defensive lineman took to his Twitter account to let his followers (and even those who don’t follow him) know that he was missing a nipple ring that he started the day with.

Not surprisingly, the responses were generally of the comical variety. One user took the opportunity to deliver a jab at Irving’s former teammate Lucky Whitehead, who was released on Monday.

Irving didn’t appear to find the humor in that one.

Perhaps Irving fell victim to a similar maneuver that affected this soccer player.

Irving is entering his third season, but will have to wait until Week 5 to play in his first game as he was handed a four-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy. In 15 games last season, Irving recorded four sacks and forced four fumbles.


