David Irving loses nipple ring during training camp

David Irving lost something during training camp and it wasn’t a battle during a drill.

On Tuesday evening, the Cowboys defensive lineman took to his Twitter account to let his followers (and even those who don’t follow him) know that he was missing a nipple ring that he started the day with.

I lost my nipple ring during practice today — David Ja Rodd Irving (@Caliboy_95) July 26, 2017

Not surprisingly, the responses were generally of the comical variety. One user took the opportunity to deliver a jab at Irving’s former teammate Lucky Whitehead, who was released on Monday.

Did lucky whitehead steal your nipple ring? — JG (@Swaggyjg) July 26, 2017

Irving didn’t appear to find the humor in that one.

Too soon — David Ja Rodd Irving (@Caliboy_95) July 26, 2017

Perhaps Irving fell victim to a similar maneuver that affected this soccer player.

Irving is entering his third season, but will have to wait until Week 5 to play in his first game as he was handed a four-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy. In 15 games last season, Irving recorded four sacks and forced four fumbles.