David Johnson ready for 30 touches per game with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is ready to be his team’s all-purpose solution.

Johnson told SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio that he wants to offer his team 30 touches per game in 2017.

“I feel like there’s room for me to definitely carry more,” Johnson said Sunday, via Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. “I think the biggest thing is me learning and getting better and improving. So I feel like I can definitely get that 30 touches, not all rushing obviously, 30 touches per game.

“I feel like I definitely have the ability to do that just because I’m a young guy still in my first contract, feeling great — knee’s 100 percent, no problems — and I’m ready to go.”

Arizona has a coach bullish on Johnson’s future, and he seems ready to embrace a big challenge. Look for a big year as long as he can stay healthy.