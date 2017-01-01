Ad Unit
David Johnson carted off with leg injury

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

David Johnson injury

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was carted off the field in Los Angeles on Sunday after injuring his leg against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson’s leg bent awkwardly underneath his body after he was tackled on a run in the first quarter. Here’s a look at the play:

Reporter Jen Hale says Johnson made an effort not to straighten his leg on the cart and was in so much pain he was biting down on his mouthpiece every time the trainers took a look at him.

Johnson, a second-year back, was having a monster season for the Cardinals. He had 1,233 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns as well as 841 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.


Comments

