Report: David Johnson has meniscus damage but ACL intact

The early word on David Johnson’s knee appears to be encouraging.

Johnson left the Arizona Cardinals’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the first quarter after being tackled awkwardly (video here). Johnson was in immense pain after the play and was carted off the field, but it sounds like the damage to his knee isn’t as bad as it could have been.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says initial tests show Johnson has meniscus damage but his ACL is intact.

Initial tests on Cardinals' RB David Johnson's knee showed meniscus damage, ACL intact, per source. MRI on Monday for further clarity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Johnson was well enough to return to the Cardinals’ sidelines for the second half of the game. FOX reporter Jen Hale also noted that Johnson seemed to be in pretty good spirits.

The @AZCardinals David Johnson is smiling, hugging teammates & most importantly walking fine, putting weight on knee. @NFLonFOX — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) January 1, 2017

Johnson only had five carries for six yards and three catches for 38 yards prior to leaving the game, but he was finishing a highly successful season that included 19 touchdowns and over 2,000 total yards.