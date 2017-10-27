David Johnson still not sure when he will be able to return to Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is eager to get back on the field, but he’s still unsure when that will happen.

Johnson said Thursday that he still hasn’t started rehab and his dislocated wrist is still in a cast, but he still wants to play again this season.

“I hope I do get back, but I really don’t know,” Johnson said, via Matt Layman of Arizona Sports 98.7. “The wrist is a complicated limb and it’s tough to say, just because I still have this cast on. I haven’t even started rehab so I don’t know yet.”

The only thing we really know is that Johnson won’t be back before Thanksgiving. If he does return at all, it looks like it will only be for a couple of games at most.