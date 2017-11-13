David Johnson gives update on injured wrist

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is making progress in his recovery from the wrist injury that has kept him out of action since the season opener in September.

Johnson posted a video update to Twitter on Monday revealing that he was on his way to have his cast removed after about two months.

Johnson dislocated the wrist in the season opener and obviously has not played since. It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to return this season, but between Bruce Arians’ assessment of things and the fact that the team looks unlikely to be in playoff contention, it seems unlikely.