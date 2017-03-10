DeAndre Hopkins has great quote about AJ Bouye joining Jaguars

Top free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye left the Houston Texans to join a division rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is ready for it.

Hopkins had a great response to Bouye moving to Jacksonville, and he couldn’t help but take a shot at Jalen Ramsey in the process.

.Hopkins on Bouye heading to Jags. "He better be the dude guarding me on 3rd down instead of Jalen because he couldn't get the job done" pic.twitter.com/egcqMZnurB — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) March 10, 2017

Hopkins didn’t catch a touchdown pass in either meeting against Jacksonville in 2016. He did have 8 catches for 87 yards in their December meeting, a game that also included Ramsey being called for a controversial pass interference foul while defending Hopkins. The Texans receiver didn’t exactly torch him, but hey, a little healthy trash talk between AFC South rivals never hurt anyone.