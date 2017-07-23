DeAndre Hopkins will reportedly show up to training camp on time

DeAndre Hopkins did not show up to the first day of training camp last season to send the Houston Texans a message about his contract situation, but the wide receiver is reportedly not planning to do the same this year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hopkins will report to training camp with the rest of his teammates on Monday.

Hopkins staged a one-day holdout last season because he wanted a new contract, and he still has not gotten one. The 25-year-old is set to make just under $8 million in the final year of his rookie deal this year.

Even with Brock Osweiler looking lost for most of the season, Hopkins caught 78 passes for 954 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. He’s one of the best receivers in football, and he wants to be paid accordingly. The fact that he isn’t planning to hold out likely means there has been progress in contract extension talks with the team.