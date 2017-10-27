DeAndre Hopkins reportedly missed Texans’ practice over McNair comments

DeAndre Hopkins missed the Houston Texans’ practice on Friday, and now reports say the reason was related to the team owner’s comments.

Texans owner Bob McNair was one of the league’s owners at a recent meeting who supported measures that would force players to stand for the national anthem. He also made an analogy saying that he didn’t want inmates running the prison. That phrasing did not sit well with many, and it led the owner to issue an apology.

Hopkins missed the team’s practice Friday for what head coach Bill O’Brien called personal reasons.

Bill O'Brien on DeAndre Hopkins not being at practice: 'He's fine. He took a personal day today.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 27, 2017

But later reports said Hopkins’ absence was related to McNair’s comments.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins’ absence from practice today was related to Bob McNair’s comments, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2017

Further reports said that the Texans’ players were so upset by McNair’s comments they considered walking out of the facility on Friday. McNair’s comments also led to great backlash from other NFL players.