DeAndre Hopkins thinks Tom Savage should be Texans’ starting quarterback

If it were up to Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Tom Savage — not DeShaun Watson — would be the team’s starting quarterback.

Hopkins said Friday that Savage has his “stamp,” believing that he can help Houston win games.

“If anybody should be a judge of quarterbacks, I’ve played with the most quarterbacks in NFL history throughout my first four years,” Hopkins said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN. “So I put the stamp on Savage, and I think that’s all that needs to be said about that.

“I’ve played with at least 10 quarterbacks. So because of what [Savage] does well, and what he can do for this team, I know he can help us win what we want to win. He does everything well. He’s a student of the game, from just being on the bench, watching and learning from other people’s mistakes, seeing what they’ve done wrong. He can put the ball in any place. He has a strong arm. He has a knowledge of this offense. He’s been in this offense his whole career.”

Texans coaches have spoken very highly of Watson, but the rookie quarterback is still taking second-team reps. For now, it doesn’t appear that Savage has been dislodged.