DeAngelo Hall praises Scot McCloughan as ‘true football guy’

Longtime Washington Redskins CB DeAngelo Hall somewhat addressed the wild happenings surrounding the team the past few days with a few tweets sent on Saturday, including one praising former team GM Scot McCloughan.

Hall, 33, is coming off a torn ACL that ended his season last year in September. He has been with the team since 2008 and is somewhat of a spokesperson, so his words carry weight.

Here is what Hall had to say:

I've purposely stayed off social media the past few days. But I can't be silent any longer. I 100% support @Redskins and Bruce Allen — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) March 11, 2017

I wish Scot the best and nothing but success in the future. I enjoyed my time with him. He's a true football guy. Just trust the process!!!! — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) March 11, 2017

McCloughan was fired by the team on Thursday following weeks of speculation about his status within the organization. The situation got particularly messy when a media leak indicated McCloughan, who has a history of drinking problems, had alcohol relapses. Despite the firing, he has the respect of many, including Hall.

Hall was careful to express support for the current Washington regime because he is set to earn $4.25 million in 2017, which is the final year of his contract with the team.