DeAngelo Williams says he is ‘definitely playing football’ in 2017

DeAngelo Williams battled some injuries last season and was hardly used after Le’Veon Bell returned from his suspension, but the veteran running back is not ready to call it a career at age 34.

In an appearance on Adam Schefter’s “Know Them From Adam” podcast this week, Williams said he is fully committed to playing in the NFL in 2017.

“I’m definitely playing football,” Williams said, as transcribed by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I guess you could say I’m waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that. I mean, not guess. You can say that. I’m waiting on the phone call with a G.M. or head coach or whoever decides they need my services. I’ll be ready. You can rest assured of that. I work out every day. I keep in shape because I know once that phone call comes — when it comes, not if — I’ll be ready to step up and deliver.”

Williams made headlines earlier in the week with his appearance at an Impact Wrestling event. He’s fortunate he didn’t suffer a serious neck injury with the way he misjudged leaping off the top rope.

DeAngelo Williams as a football player is a Pittsburgh Steeler. As a pro wrestler, he is a New York Jet pic.twitter.com/i0TLKeDC9d — Chris Spags (@ChrisSpags) July 3, 2017

Williams later indicated that he made the appearance for the money.

This is what happens when it's real and people think it's fake but the money is real https://t.co/SA1R60mqB6 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 3, 2017

After 11 NFL seasons, Williams still loves the game. He proved that when he held up a clever sign at the start of training camp with the Steelers last year. If he’s healthy and in shape, it would not be a surprise if a team gave him a shot in training camp.