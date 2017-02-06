Deion Sanders accuses Colts of stealing signals

Deion Sanders has the New England Patriots’ back.

During a discussion on NFL Network after the Patriots won the Super Bowl over the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime, Sanders backed up the Pats regarding the team’s legacy.

Fellow analyst LaDainian Tomlinson noted that detractors would bring up Spygate as something that tarnishes the legacy of the Patriots and causes a reason for them to have an asterisk. Sanders vigorously dismissed such talk.

“Did those critics say anything about the wins that the Indianapolis Colts had? Because they were getting everybody’s signals,” Sanders said on NFL Network after the game.

“C’mon, you walk up to the line and you look over here and the man on the sideline is giving you the defense that they’ve stolen the plays of. We all knew. Everybody in the NFL knew; we just didn’t let the fans know,” a passionate Sanders said.

“That was real and that was happening in Indy.”

The fire was alive inside Deion as he spoke those words. He talked like a man who felt personally cheated by some of the Colts teams.

Some like Ray Lewis have said that the Pats deserve an asterisk because of Spygate, but Sanders says no.

Some could also call into question whether Deion has a personal bias against Indy, because he’s gone hard after Peyton Manning in the past, although he never specified what years the Colts cheated.