Deion Sanders annihilates Tony Romo over tackling comments

During Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on CBS, Tony Romo opened Pandora’s box after criticizing the tackling ability of Chiefs cornerback Marucs Peters.

Romo likened Peters’ tackling to that of former Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders, who was never exactly known as a solid tackler and never shied away from the fact that he wasn’t.

“He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes,” Romo said during the broadcast.

Sanders got wind of Romo’s comments and used his airtime on NFL Network to completely annihilate the retired quarterback, ripping him for being ousted by Dak Prescott and implying he’s not fit for the Hall of Fame.

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road so I gotta come at you man,” Sanders said. “Ten years as a starter you’re 2-4 in the playoffs, you ain’t won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet, both of us work for CBS I went and shook your hand and said ‘Tony you’re doing a great job this year,’ But nevertheless, you keep on shovin’ at me. Tony, what’s going on?

“I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak says hi…and bye. Tony leave me alone man I got a lot of ammunition. How many interceptions? 19 in 2012 come on man you threw to everybody but me. You know you never won the big one, so stop man and leave me alone.”

Sanders, of course, is one of the greatest to ever play the game and did earn himself a gold jacket to go along with two Super Bowl titles and a Defensive Player of the Year award. Romo, on the other hand, managed only two playoff wins in a career that was defined by injury.

Romo will be back on the air in Week 10, so it’ll be interested to see if he responds to Sanders or takes aim at him yet again.