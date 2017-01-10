Report: DeMarcus Cousins intends to sign huge extension with Kings

DeMarcus Cousins has experienced a lot of turmoil with the Sacramento Kings, but a report says he intends to sign a long-term extension with the team.

CSN Bay Area’s James Ham reported on Tuesday that Cousins and the Kings have discussed numbers surrounding a contract extension. The center reportedly intends to sign a long-term deal with the team after the season using some of the advantages of the new CBA.

As a two-time All-NBA player, he is on target for the designated player exemption, which would allow him to sign for an additional five years with his team and be paid up to 35 percent of the team’s salary cap. His extension reportedly could pay him $207 million.

Cousins, who is averaging 28.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, has made two All-Star Games in a row. He has had numerous problems with the organization, the local media and his coaches, but his talent is undeniable.

Keep in mind that despite this report, Cousins could still always be traded by Sacramento.