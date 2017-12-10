pixel 1
DeMarcus Lawrence blasts referees after Cowboys win

December 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

DeMarcus Lawrence was not happy with the officials on Sunday even though his Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 30-10.

After the game, the Cowboys defensive lineman ripped the officials. He specifically complained about offensive lineman not getting called for holding against Dallas’ defensive line.

Lawrence punctuated his complaint in the strongest way possible, ending with a “f— the refs.”

Lawrence has 13.5 sacks this season, but he’s gone three of his last four games without a sack, including Sunday. Perhaps he’ll be fined for his comments, but the upside is he might start getting more favorable calls from the officials.

