DeMarcus Ware, Emmanuel Sanders praise Tony Romo, support current quarterbacks

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders thinks Tony Romo would suit the team well, but he’s not going to advocate for a quarterback change.

Put on the spot on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning, Sanders conceded that he would benefit from having Romo under center, but deferred to general manager John Elway and praised the team’s current pair of young quarterbacks.

“I believe I would benefit,” Sanders said, via Conor Orr of NFL.com. “But one thing about it is: I’m always gonna take it back and I’m just gonna put it on (general manager) John Elway. In John Elway I trust. If he does bring him over, I think Tony Romo will fit good in (offensive coordinator Mike) McCoy’s system. It’s a no-huddle, up-tempo offense. I think that it’s gonna be similar to the Cowboys. I think he has Demaryius Thomas and some receiver No. 10 on the other side. I feel like we will win ballgames with Tony Romo or potentially a championship. At the same time, Paxton Lynch played in a spread offense at Memphis and he can be successful. I think Trevor (Siemian) can be successful. We’ll see what we do. I can’t sit up here and say ‘Bring Tony Romo!’ because I also have two other quarterbacks that are playing really well too.”

Appearing on the same program, linebacker DeMarcus Ware, a former teammate of Romo’s, echoed Sanders’s sentiments.

“I just think he (would) be a great fit for the Denver Broncos, but also, we already got two vested guys in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch,” Ware said. “So you got to think about what type of message you want to send to the team? … Is it a right now thing or do you want to use your vested guys and say, ‘we’re going to build this team the way we need to be.’ You never know what everyone wants to do, so I think regardless if he goes to Houston, Broncos, or goes to the Jets, it’ll be a good fit.”

It’s been reported that Denver would be Romo’s preferred destination. Whether the Broncos are willing to make that move is something that we don’t know yet.