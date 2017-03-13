Ad Unit
Monday, March 13, 2017

Report: DeMarcus Ware had offers, met with Rams before retiring

March 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

DeMarcus Ware

Reports indicate that DeMarcus Ware certainly didn’t retire for lack of interest in his services.

Various reports indicated that Ware had offers in place to play another season for $7-8 million a year, and also visited with the Los Angeles Rams before he ultimately chose to walk away.

As Ware said in his statement, his decision to retire was fueled primarily because he wanted to be healthy and live a long life after retirement. He certainly could have kept playing if he wanted to.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus