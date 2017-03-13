Report: DeMarcus Ware had offers, met with Rams before retiring

Reports indicate that DeMarcus Ware certainly didn’t retire for lack of interest in his services.

Various reports indicated that Ware had offers in place to play another season for $7-8 million a year, and also visited with the Los Angeles Rams before he ultimately chose to walk away.

Filed under "interesting" … before deciding to retire, DeMarcus Ware was in LA and met with the Rams over the weekend, per sources. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2017

DeMarcus Ware had offers in place that would have paid him $7-8M a year from a few teams, per source. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 13, 2017

I'm told DeMarcus Ware had to decide as offers materialized if he wanted to recommit to football, ultimately he chose to retire. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 13, 2017

As Ware said in his statement, his decision to retire was fueled primarily because he wanted to be healthy and live a long life after retirement. He certainly could have kept playing if he wanted to.