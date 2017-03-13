DeMarcus Ware announces retirement from NFL

After an elite 12-year career with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement from the NFL Monday.

Ware made the statement on Twitter, chalking his retirement up to a desire to protect his long-term health and well-being.

Ware might just end up in the Hall of Fame. He was a nine-time All Pro, and his 138.5 career sacks are the eighth best tally in NFL history. He was vital in helping the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 as well.

As Ware noted, he definitely could have kept playing, and was linked to a few teams. Ultimately, though, he’s decided to call it a day at the age of 34.