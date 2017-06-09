DeMarcus Ware Super Bowl ring thieves sentenced to jail

Two men responsible for the theft of former Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware’s Super Bowl 50 ring are headed to jail.

According to the Denver Post, 41-year-old Billy McCaslin was sentenced to 60 days in jail plus two years of probation, while 32-year-old Sergio Irreza received the same probation sentence with 30 days in jail. Both pleaded guilty in April to second-degree burglary.

The two men were responsible for the Oct. 24 theft of $40,000 worth of valuables, including the Super Bowl ring. The theft took place during a Broncos game, and Ware’s home surveillance footage helped lead to their capture, as well as the recovery of the since-retired linebacker’s stolen property.