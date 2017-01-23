Ad Unit
Monday, January 23, 2017

Dennis Harrison is a ‘die hard’ Patriots fan, got drunk and pulled fire alarm

January 23, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The New England Patriots may have gotten a little help on Sunday from a 25-year-old man who pulled a fire alarm at the hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying. In the least shocking news of the year, that man has admitted he is a “die hard” fan.

According to a police report, East Boston’s Dennis Harrison said at the time of his arrest that he knew where the Steelers were staying and made a bad decision after having too much to drink.

Football fans should feel relieved that police caught Harrison, otherwise we’d probably be listening to two weeks of #FireAlarmGate. Fortunately, the joke Mark Cuban made about the fire alarm incident was just that. You can’t stop intoxicated, rogue fans.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus