Dennis Harrison is a ‘die hard’ Patriots fan, got drunk and pulled fire alarm

The New England Patriots may have gotten a little help on Sunday from a 25-year-old man who pulled a fire alarm at the hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying. In the least shocking news of the year, that man has admitted he is a “die hard” fan.

According to a police report, East Boston’s Dennis Harrison said at the time of his arrest that he knew where the Steelers were staying and made a bad decision after having too much to drink.

Attorney for man accused of setting off fire alarm at #steelers hotel says his client is "die hard" @Patriots Fan who may have been drunk pic.twitter.com/PCLGHngUdU — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 23, 2017

NEW Police report says @Patriots fan says "I got drunk and did something stupid" pic.twitter.com/11Qn7gg7pH — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 23, 2017

State Police claim suspect admitted to doing something stupid because "The #steelers are staying here." He was arrested at hotel. — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 23, 2017

Football fans should feel relieved that police caught Harrison, otherwise we’d probably be listening to two weeks of #FireAlarmGate. Fortunately, the joke Mark Cuban made about the fire alarm incident was just that. You can’t stop intoxicated, rogue fans.