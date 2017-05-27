Dennis Pitta jokes about pay cut going to Brandon Williams

The Ravens recently signed defensive tackle Brandon Williams to a lucrative extension that may not have been possible if it weren’t for Dennis Pitta

Last season, Williams played in all 16 games for the third consecutive season and continued to establish himself as one of the better interior defensive linemen in the NFL. While there were other suitors for Williams’ services, Baltimore was able to sign him to a five-year deal worth $54 million that included $27 million guaranteed.

In order to be able to offer Williams that kind of money, the Ravens needed to make room under the salary cap. That’s where Pitta comes in. The day after the Ravens announced the deal with Williams, Pitta agreed to a pay reduction for the final two years of his contract. With that helping the team sign Williams, Pitta recently joked his teammate owes him some money.

“I think my money went to Brandon Williams,” Pitta joked, via ESPN. “He owes me something.”

Pitta continued by saying he’ll have a talk with Williams about it.

“Yes, we will work it out on the side,” Pitta said.

The decision by Pitta is one that will certainly benefit everyone involved. He will remain as one of Joe Flacco’s primary targets after hauling in 86 passes last season and continue to play for a team he did not want to leave. Williams was rewarded for his play and durability the past few seasons. The Ravens are better off for having both back for the near future.