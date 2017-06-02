Dennis Pitta re-injures hip at OTAs

Dennis Pitta’s season has gotten off to an unfortunate start.

The Baltimore Ravens tight end re-injured his hip at OTAs, the team announced Friday. Here’s a statement from GM Ozzie Newsome.

Statement from Ozzie Newsome: "In unfortunate news, Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip at today’s OTA session." pic.twitter.com/Ch7MteEjIi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 2, 2017

Pitta suffered a dislocated hip in 2014 that forced him to miss most of the season and all of the next. But he returned last year and caught 86 passes for 729 yards and two touchdowns. The team reworked his contract for this season and next, but now it looks like he will have to recover from the latest setback.

OTAs have been rough on the Ravens, as CB Tavon Young suffered a torn ACL on Thursday.