Friday, February 10, 2017

Derek Carr defends himself after being accused of promoting child labor

February 10, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tweeted what he thought was an inspirational message this week, but he was later forced to elaborate after the social media police jumped all over him.

After a news story about a 7-year-old who saved $10,000 for college by recycling cans went viral on Thursday, Carr sent the following tweet:

The young boy, Ryan Hickman, became hooked on recycling when he was a 3-year-old, according to his parents. Ryan has since started his own business called Ryan’s Recycling, and he has recycled roughly 200,000 cans with the help of his parents. At 5 cents a can, he has contributed about $10,000 to his college fund.

Of course, recycling is obviously a hobby for this particular 7-year-old. Some felt that Carr’s tweet implied that young children should get off their you-know-what and start working.

But that’s not what Carr meant.

We all know the point Carr was trying to make, but he just learned a valuable that even the real police have learned in the past — don’t cross the Twitter police.


