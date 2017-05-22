Raiders’ Derek Carr has ‘complete faith’ contract extension will get done

In recent days, there have been rumblings that quarterback Derek Carr has grown frustrated over contract negotiations with the Oakland Raiders and that no significant talks have taken place in weeks.

Despite those reports, Carr insists he’s not at all frustrated with the progression of the talks and has “complete faith” the entire situation will be handled prior to the start of training camp.

“I have an agent who is in charge of that and I am confident that he and Mr. [Reggie] McKenzie will work it out. I am only focused on becoming a better football player and helping my teammates become better players,” Carr told the Fresno Bee on Monday. “I have complete faith it will get done before training camp. These things take time. The Raiders know I want to be here; this is my family, and I know they want me to be their quarterback.”

Carr is currently scheduled to earn just $977,519 with a roster bonus of $150,000 in 2017, which is a low-ball number for one of the truly talented young quarterbacks in the league. But when considering Carr’s potential value, it’s easy to understand why the negotiations have progressed at a snail’s pace.

Despite the recent stalemate, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie insists he has a good relationship with Carr and that a contract extension will get done in due time.

“I see Derek every day. We have a great relationship, communicate very well,” McKenzie told 95.7 The Game. “I don’t like discussing contracts through the outside, outside these walls. I kind of keep that as kind of being my mantra and kind of keep that personally in house, but bottom line is we love Derek and we want to keep him and we’re going to do everything to make sure this contract gets done.”

When all is said and done, the 26-year-old Carr is expected to land a deal similar to that of Andrew Luck, who was signed to a five-year, $123 million extension by the Indianapolis Colts. That deal also included a $32 million signing bonus.