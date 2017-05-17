Report: Derek Carr frustrated over contract talks with Raiders

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr does not want to play the 2017 season without a new contract, and he is reportedly growing frustrated with how long it is taking to hammer out a deal.

According to Michael Silver of NFL.com, there has been “no significant communication” between the Raiders and Carr’s agent over the past several weeks. Carr, who was not a first-round pick, does not have a fifth-year team option on his contract. He is scheduled to make just $977,519 this upcoming season.

Sources told Silver that Carr has become irritated with the slow pace of the contract negotiations, especially after he has publicly voiced his desire to be a “Raider for life” on multiple occasions. The 26-year-old is hoping for a new deal before the start of training camp.

Carr is expected to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in football. There has been speculation that he could surpass Andrew Luck’s average annual salary of $24 million.

In addition to throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and an average of 30 touchdown passes in each of the past two seasons, Carr has also shown he can be a great example for the community off the field. There’s virtually no chance the Raiders let him test free agency, but you can understand why he wants to sign a new deal and focus on getting his team back to the playoffs.