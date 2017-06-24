Derek Carr: I’ll hand off to Marshawn Lynch, not throw at 1-yard line

Derek Carr held a press conference on Friday to officially announce that he has signed a five-year extension with the Oakland Raiders, and he managed to work in a shot at the Seattle Seahawks while chatting with the media.

Carr, who is now the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average annual salary of $25 million, said he does not feel any added pressure to light up the stat sheet. As an example, he assured reporters he will be happy to hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line rather than throwing it.

"There's no we'll be on the 1 yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn, I'll throw it." pic.twitter.com/0yhqrWEFWT — NBCS Raiders News (@NBCSRaiders) June 23, 2017

“There’s no pressure. There’s no, ‘We’ll be on the 1-yard line and I won’t give it to Marshawn, I’ll throw it.’ None of that stuff,” Carr joked. “I don’t care about the stats. That’s not my No. 1 objective. I don’t care if I throw 10 touchdowns next year. If we win every game, that’s all I care about.”

That’s cold, Derek.

The Seahawks, of course, lost Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots after Malcolm Butler made one of the greatest plays in sports history (video here). The play call has been scrutinized for the better part of two years, and some players in Seattle still haven’t gotten over it.

Rest assured, the Raiders will not be making the same mistake with Beast Mode in their backfield.