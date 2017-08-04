Derek Carr hopes Colin Kaepernick gets signed

Count Derek Carr as a supporter of Colin Kaepernick.

Carr was asked after Oakland Raiders practice on Friday about Kaepernick’s situation and expressed support of the free agent QB.

“He’s a talented football player … and the times I’ve talked to Colin — he’s a great person — I’ve enjoyed it. I wish him the best and I hope he gets signed. I really do,” Carr said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

“I feel like as a football player, he can help a football team.”

Carr pointed out that Oakland’s quarterback situation is set, so they wouldn’t be a good fit for Kaepernick. Nevertheless, he hopes the former 49er gets signed.