Derek Carr was mic’d up when he suffered broken leg (Video)

Derek Carr was wearing a microphone at the time he suffered a broken leg during last weekend’s game. And as the television broadcast showed, the Oakland Raiders quarterback knew right away just how serious the injury was.

The moment Carr went down in the fourth quarter, he immediately began yelling “it’s broke!” and motioning for trainers to come onto the field. Unfortunately, his diagnosis was correct. The play occurs at about the 3:30 mark of the video below:

Man, I love Derek Carr. This just solidified that. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/viZIc8gosx — Vincent Samperio (@VinceSamperio) December 29, 2016

Carr’s injury was about as unlucky as it gets for both him and the Raiders. The 25-year-old was having an MVP-caliber season, and the team will now have to try to win playoff games with backup quarterback Matt McGloin. Even reports like this probably aren’t giving Raiders fans much confidence heading into the postseason.