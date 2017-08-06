Derek Carr wants to win ‘multiple’ Super Bowls

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is aiming high.

The 26-year-old has some career goals in mind, and like most players, one of them is to win the Super Bowl — more than once.

“Win a Super Bowl,” Carr told Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And not just one but multiple.”

Carr is already set to have his jersey retired at Fresno State, which fulfills another one of his goals.

“It sounds silly to some people, but I wanted to leave my imprint on that community and on that school,” Carr said. “The fact that they called and they want to do that is a dream come true. It was one of my top goals. I have a lot of goals, but there’s very few at the top that I wanted to reach and for my football career that was one of them. It really is a humbling thing. I was very emotional when they told me.”

That’s a jersey retirement and a big new contract for Carr, who is ready to spend that money wisely. All he’s really missing is playoff success.